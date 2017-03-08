Catholic World News

No preferential treatment for persecuted Christians in revised executive order

March 08, 2017

President Donald Trump’s revised executive order on refugees no longer offers preferential treatment for Christians and beleaguered religious minorities fleeing persecution.

Father Benedict Kiely, who raised funds for persecuted Christians, told the National Catholic Register, “It may seem politically incorrect to prioritize a specific group or groups, however, given the lessons of history, I wonder what prioritization might have done in 1938 for the Jews of Europe?”

“There’s a dire need for President Trump to issue a separate executive order—one specifically aimed to help the genocide survivors of ISIS in Iraq and Syria,” added Nina Shea, director of the Center for Religious Freedom of the Hudson Institute.

