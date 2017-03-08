Catholic World News

Father José Ignacio Garcia, SJ, director of Jesuit Refugee Service Europe, lamented the “trend of dismantling safeguards to protect refugees” in Europe.

In a recent working paper, Jesuit Refugee Service Europe offered five suggestions:

