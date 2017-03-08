Catholic World News
Jesuit Refugee Service calls for greater protection of refugees
March 08, 2017
Father José Ignacio Garcia, SJ, director of Jesuit Refugee Service Europe, lamented the “trend of dismantling safeguards to protect refugees” in Europe.
In a recent working paper, Jesuit Refugee Service Europe offered five suggestions:
- “stop outsourcing refugee protection responsibilities”
- “design a system that is fairer to refugees”
- “demonstrate greater solidarity to EU States who take in more refugees”
- “prioritize social inclusion of refugees”
- “eliminate disproportionate and excessive use of detention”
References:
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!