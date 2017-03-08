Catholic World News

Patriarch: 80% of Syriac Catholics now live outside homeland

March 08, 2017

The head of the Syriac Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, said that 80% of the members of his flock now live outside their homeland.

“The problem is convincing our flock to be patient and return home,” said Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Younan. “It is very hard to convince our young generations to return … It’s not easy to convince our people to live up to their Christian vocation in those very horrendous situations they experience.”

