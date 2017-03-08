Catholic World News

Slain journalist’s mother meets with Pope

March 08, 2017

The mother of James Foley, the US journalist beheaded by ISIS in 2014, met with Pope Francis at Domus Sanctae Marthae on March 3 to thank him for his support.

The Pope called Diane Foley to offer his condolences after her son was murdered.

“Without my faith I don’t know if I could have survived, to be honest,” said Mrs. Foley, a Catholic. “It has carried me through. To have the head of the Catholic faith reach out to me is so humbling when you think of all the tragedies in the world.”

