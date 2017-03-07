Catholic World News

Venezuelan archbishop: hundreds of families have no food

March 07, 2017

A Venezuelan archbishop has reported that many people are searching in garbage cans for something to eat, as serious shortages of food spread across the nation.

“And we are not talking about homeless people or beggars, but of men, women, and children looking for food,” said Archbishop Ullises Antonio Gutierrez Reyes of Ciudad Bolivar. He said that hundreds of families in his archdiocese are now unable to eat on a regular basis.

Medicine is also in short supply, and the archdiocese has begun helping by serving as a clearinghouse for needed medications. The archbishop observed tha there are “more and more people in search of drugs.”

Venezuela’s government has not yet recognized the severity of the crisis, the archbishop said.

References: