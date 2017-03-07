Catholic World News

Trump challenges Planned Parenthood to stop abortions

March 07, 2017

US President Donald Trump suggested that he would work to preserve federal funding for Planned Parenthood if the group stopped performing abortions.

Planned Parenthood—which is the largest abortion provider in the US—quickly rejected the offer. The group insists that federal funding, which amounts to about $500 million a year, is not used for abortion services. Nevertheless, the institution said that it would not accept an offer that required an end to performing abortions.

Planned Parenthood has claimed that federal grants are used to provide other health-care services—although critics have demonstrated that Planned Parenthood clinics provide few other services for women.

