Trump challenges Planned Parenthood to stop abortions
March 07, 2017
US President Donald Trump suggested that he would work to preserve federal funding for Planned Parenthood if the group stopped performing abortions.
Planned Parenthood—which is the largest abortion provider in the US—quickly rejected the offer. The group insists that federal funding, which amounts to about $500 million a year, is not used for abortion services. Nevertheless, the institution said that it would not accept an offer that required an end to performing abortions.
Planned Parenthood has claimed that federal grants are used to provide other health-care services—although critics have demonstrated that Planned Parenthood clinics provide few other services for women.
References:
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Mar. 07, 2017 10:46 PM ET USA
"Planned Parenthood clinics provide few other services for women." If I have this right, "Project Veritas" or a similar organization demonstrated that the majority of Planned Parenthood "clinics" provide _no_ other services--only abortion. The state of Texas demonstrated that they are not even a medical or "health care" operation. They are butchers who practice eugenics for the accumulation of mammon and the furthering of evil in the world. They facilitate modern feminism's one unholy sacrament.
-
Posted by: jeremiahjj -
Mar. 07, 2017 6:19 PM ET USA
I expected this would be Planned Parenthood's position. Take away its federally funded abortion "services" and the organization would fold. That's why no taxpayer dollars should be spent supporting Planned Parenthood.