Nuncio outlines Holy See’s diplomatic priorities at UN

March 07, 2017

In a talk delivered a Seton Hall University, Archbishop Bernardito Auza, Apostolic Nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, outlined his diplomatic priorities as he conducts his mission.

The six priorities are

“the ceaseless pursuit of peace, in particular in war-torn areas”

“the pursuit of disarmament, in particular nuclear disarmament and abolition”

“responding to the crisis of refugees, migrants, and internally displaced people across the globe”

“fighting human trafficking and other forms of modern slavery”

“seeking to lift up those in extreme poverty”

“the fundamental and constant priority of the defense and promotion of the dignity of every human person and of the family”

“I insist on talking of a pastoral and spiritual diplomacy of the Holy Father,” the prelate added in his March 1 address. “We should therefore understand his diplomatic style and substance primarily within a spiritual key, conscious of the fact that no matter how famous he has become or how respected he is among the world leaders and ordinary citizens, he remains primarily a Pastor and Teacher, and for those of us who are Catholic, our Holy Father.”

