EU bishops’ commission calls for work-free Sundays

March 07, 2017

The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community has joined with other groups in calling for Sunday to be recognized as a common day of rest from work throughout the European Union.

“In particular in times of digitalization, all citizens of the European Union are entitled to benefit from decent working hours,” COMECE said in a statement. “Only essential services should operate on a Sunday.”

