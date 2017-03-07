Catholic World News

Pope, Curia reflect on St. Matthew’s Gospel

March 07, 2017

Pope Francis and 70 members of the Roman Curia arrived at a retreat house in Ariccia, Italy, on March 5 to begin their annual Lenten spiritual exercises.

In his introductory reflection on March 5, Father Giulio Michelini, a Franciscan friar and biblical scholar, said that reflections would center on the last three chapters of St. Matthew’s Gospel, with reference to Jesus’ earlier ministry in Galilee. He asked the retreatants to “stand with Jesus” and “stand with Peter” as they considered those who need to be re-evangelized.

In his first mediation the following day, Father Michelini reflected on Mt. 16:13-21 as a precursor to Christ’s Passion, according to L’Osservatore Romano.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!