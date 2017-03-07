Catholic World News

‘Catastrophic’ humanitarian situation in South Sudan

March 07, 2017

The director of Caritas in the Diocese of Torit, South Sudan, spoke of famine brought on by drought and war.

“The humanitarian situation in Torit is getting to a catastrophic stage,” said William Okot de Toby. “Hunger is the order of the day, and the worst is expected.”

He added:

The international community is the only hope. The situation has reached a stage to send messages of ‘SOS’. The international community should not wait to intervene until they see dead bodies of people from hunger. Do it now.

