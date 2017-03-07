Catholic World News

Trump visits Catholic school in Florida

March 07, 2017

President Donald Trump visited St. Andrew Catholic School in Orlando on March 3 and touted school-choice legislation during remarks at a parent-teacher conference listening session.

Bishop John Noonan of Orlando offered a prayer before the session.

“St. Andrew’s Catholic School represents one of the many parochial schools dedicated to the education of some of our nation’s most disadvantaged children,” said Trump. “But they’re becoming just the opposite very rapidly through education and with the help of the school-choice programs.”

The president added:

As I’ve often said in my address to Congress and just about anyplace else I can speak, education is the civil rights issue of our time. And it’s why I’ve asked Congress to support a school-choice bill. And we’ve come a long way.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!