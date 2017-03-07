Catholic World News

USCCB: prelate criticizes President Trump’s new executive order on refugees

March 07, 2017

Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, took issue with President Donald Trump’s new executive order protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States.

“We remain deeply troubled by the human consequences of the revised executive order on refugee admissions and the travel ban,” the prelate said in a statement. He continued:

Today, more than 65 million people around the world are forcibly displaced from their homes. Given this extraordinary level of suffering, the US Catholic Bishops reaffirm their support for, and efforts to protect, all who flee persecution and violence, as just one part of the perennial and global work of the Church in defense of vulnerable persons. Resettling only 50,000 refugees a year, down from 110,000, does not reflect the need, our compassion, and our capacity as a nation.

Bishop Vásquez’s remarks were echoed by leaders of Catholic Relief Services and Catholic Charities USA.

