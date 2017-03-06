Catholic World News

Egyptian official: jihadists threaten Islam as well as Christianity

March 06, 2017

The Egptian government’s minister for religious education has proclaimed that attacks on Christian are “attacks on all of us.”

Mohamed Mokthtar Gomaa told a forum in Cairo that the Islamic extremists who have killed Christians in a series of targeted attacks in the Sinai region have also killed dozens of Egyptian soldiers. He said that the extremists are a threat to Islam as well as to Christianity.

