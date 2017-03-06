Catholic World News

New York archdiocese plans to mortgage prime Manhattan property to pay sex-abuse costs

March 06, 2017

The Archdiocese of New York plans to mortgage a valuable Manhattan property in order to pay sex-abuse victims.

The archdiocese has filed for permission to mortgage land on Madison Avenue, between 50th and 51st Streets. The mortage could raise $100 million. The archdiocese currently owns the land, which is the site of a hotel and several luxury homes.

