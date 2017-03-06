Catholic World News
New York archdiocese plans to mortgage prime Manhattan property to pay sex-abuse costs
March 06, 2017
The Archdiocese of New York plans to mortgage a valuable Manhattan property in order to pay sex-abuse victims.
The archdiocese has filed for permission to mortgage land on Madison Avenue, between 50th and 51st Streets. The mortage could raise $100 million. The archdiocese currently owns the land, which is the site of a hotel and several luxury homes.
