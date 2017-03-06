Catholic World News

Vatican congregation not informed about Pope’s plans to review liturgical translations?

March 06, 2017

Officials of the Congregation for Divine Worship (CDW) were not informed about Pope Francis’ plans to review translations of the liturgy, according to a National Catholic Register report by Edward Pentin.

Citing “informed sources” at the Congregation, Pentin says that the Pope’s plan to review liturgical translations were not known to the CDW until they leaked to the press early this year. At least until very recently, Pentin said, CDW members knew no details about the review—including the identity of the people who would conduct it.

Late in January, reports of a review—which would also include a re-examination of Liturgiam Authenticam, the 2001 Vatican document that called for translations that closely followed the original text of the Latin Missal—said that Archbishop Arthur Roche, the secretary of the CDW, would chair the commission doing the work. Neither Archbishop Roche nor Cardinal Robert Sarah, the prefect of the CDW, has commented on the reports.

