Irish archbishop horrified by confirmation of unmarked babies’ graves

March 06, 2017

Archbishop Michael Neary of Tuam, Ireland has said that he was “horrified and saddened” by a commission report that confirmed about 800 babies had been buried in unmarked graves near a home for unwed mothers in Tuam.

The remains of babies had been discovered in 2014, prompting an official investigation into the history of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home. The investigators confirmed that as many as 800 babies had been buried there between 1925 and 1961, without ceremony or official death certificates—apparently because of a shortage of funds at the institution, which was run by nuns but operating under the government’s supervision.

Archbishop Neary said that the Tuam archdiocese, which was not directly involved in the operation of the home, has no information about the babies’ burials, but has cooperated fully with the investigating commission, handing over the few available archdiocesan records that might have been relevant.

In his homily at Mass on the first Sunday of Lent, the archbishop said that the pain of the babies’ mothers is “beyond our capacity to understand.” He said that he would seek a proper burial of the remains that have been discovered.

