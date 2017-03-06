Catholic World News

Pope, Curia begin annual Lenten retreat

March 06, 2017

Pope Francis and members of the Roman Curia traveled to a retreat house in Ariccia, Italy, on March 5 to begin their annual Lenten spiritual exercises.

The retreat, which will conclude on March 10, is devoted to the suffering, death, and resurrection of Christ according to St. Matthew’s Gospel. Father Giulio Michelini, a Franciscan friar and biblical scholar, is preaching the meditations.

