Pope Francis: turn to the Bible to engage in spiritual combat

March 06, 2017

Reflecting on the day’s Gospel reading (Mt. 4:1-11), Pope Francis spoke about the importance of Sacred Scripture during his March 5 Angelus address.

“As Christians we are invited, during the forty days of Lent, to follow in Jesus’ steps and face the spiritual combat against the Evil One with the strength of the Word of God,” Pope Francis told the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

“It is necessary to draw confidence from the Bible: to read it often, meditate on it, and assimilate it,” he continued. “The Bible contains the Word of God, which is always timely and effective.”

The Pope added:

Someone said: what would happen if we treated the Bible as we treat our mobile phone? If we always carried it with us, or at least a small pocket Bible, what would happen? If we went back when we forgot it: you forgot your mobile phone—oh, I don’t have it, I’ll go back to find it; if we opened it several times a day; what would happen if we read God’s messages contained in the Bible as we read our phone messages?

