Catholic World News

Pope: improve seminarians’ education to counter ‘banality’ of contemporary Church music

March 06, 2017

Pope Francis spoke about the “banality” of contemporary Church music as he addressed 400 people who were taking part in a Vatican conference on sacred music.

The conference commemorated the fiftieth anniversary of Musicam Sacram, the Sacred Congregation of Rites’ 1967 instruction on music in the liturgy.

“Certainly, the encounter with modernity and the introduction of [vernacular] tongues into the Liturgy stirred up many problems: of musical languages, forms, and genres,” the Pope said on March 4 in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

“Sometimes a certain mediocrity, superficiality, and banality have prevailed, to the detriment of the beauty and intensity of liturgical celebrations,” he continued, as he called for improved musical education for seminarians, “in dialogue with the musical trends of our time, with the demands of the different cultural areas, and with an ecumenical attitude.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!