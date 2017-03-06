Australian prelate faces calls for resignation
March 06, 2017
Archbishop Christopher Prowse of Canberra-Goulburn faced calls for resignation after moving a retired priest who had been accused of abuse next to a school for special-needs children.
The archdiocese had found that the claim against the priest was substantiated.
“I would like to be part of the healing Church,” Archbishop Prowse told the Canberra Times. “I want to walk alongside victims and re-engage with them and their families if they will allow me to.”
“That would mean the victim is no longer on the periphery and perhaps seen as a bit of a nuisance, but is seen at the center of our pastoral life; it’s almost like an ethical conversion that we have to have,” he added. “I think my role now is to listen carefully and I intend to do that at various places around the diocese, to be there and listen.”
References:
- Catholic Church seeks to rebuild after pain and scandal of child sex abuse (Canberra Times)
- The Royal Commission (L’Osservatore Romano, p. 11)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Mar. 06, 2017 10:44 AM ET USA
How are extreme interpretations of Pope Francis' calls for "accompaniment" working out for you, Archbishop? I believe that many within the Catholic Church need an "ethical conversion," but I would prefer a _moral conversion_, i.e., one that, by definition, includes God. We have had our fill of "ethical conversions." It's long past time for _moral conversions_, especially at the top of the Church hierarchical ladder. First among these conversions is the complete removal of all predator clergymen.