Australian prelate faces calls for resignation

March 06, 2017

Archbishop Christopher Prowse of Canberra-Goulburn faced calls for resignation after moving a retired priest who had been accused of abuse next to a school for special-needs children.

The archdiocese had found that the claim against the priest was substantiated.

“I would like to be part of the healing Church,” Archbishop Prowse told the Canberra Times. “I want to walk alongside victims and re-engage with them and their families if they will allow me to.”

“That would mean the victim is no longer on the periphery and perhaps seen as a bit of a nuisance, but is seen at the center of our pastoral life; it’s almost like an ethical conversion that we have to have,” he added. “I think my role now is to listen carefully and I intend to do that at various places around the diocese, to be there and listen.”

