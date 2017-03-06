Catholic World News

Care for the sick, Cardinal Nichols emphasizes in pastoral letter

March 06, 2017

Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster has issued a pastoral letter, “Called to Serve the Sick.”

“For the next six months, I ask you all to focus on one particular corporal work of mercy: caring for the sick,” he wrote. “Caring for the sick is a daily, practical expression of the mercy we have first received from God. This means that our caring for the sick arises from our faith in God and is most fully completed when it takes its shape from that faith.”

