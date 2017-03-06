Catholic World News

New cardinatial church

March 06, 2017

Pope Francis has issued a bull raising a Roman parish, the Church of San Leonardo da Porto Maurizio, to the dignity of a cardinatial church.

Cardinals are assigned titular churches in Rome to highlight their association with the work of the Roman Pontiff. The Church of San Leonardo da Porto Maurizio is now the titular church of Cardinal Sebastian Koto Khoarai, 87, from Lesotho.

