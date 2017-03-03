Catholic World News

3rd Minnesota diocese files for bankruptcy

March 03, 2017

The Diocese of New Ulm, Minnesota, has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Bishop John LeVoir said that bankruptcy protection was necessary because the diocese faces 101 claims from sex-abuse victims.

New Ulm is the 16th Catholic diocese or religious order in the US to file for bankruptcy in the wake of the sex-abuse scandal. In Minnesota, the New Ulm diocese joins the Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis and Diocese of Duluth, which are still involved in bankruptcy proceedings.

