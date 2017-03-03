Archbishop Chaput: Pope cannot change teaching on marriage
March 03, 2017
Philadelphia’s Archbishop Charles Chaput has said that Pope Francis cannot contradict the teaching of St. John Paul II on marriage.
In an interview with John Allen of Crux, Archbishop Chaput said that he thought Pope Francis should answer the dubia submitted by four cardinals about the interpretation of Amoris Laetitia. The archbishop—who has made it clear that in the Philadelphia archdiocese the traditional teaching of the Church will still be upheld, and Catholics who are divorced and remarried will not be admitted to Communion—said that the current Pope cannot contradict his predecessors “when it is a matter of official teaching.” He explained:
It seems to me that it’s impossible for us to contradict the words of Jesus, and it’s also impossible for a teaching to be true 20 years ago not to be true today when it’s the teachings of the Pope.
Archbishop Chaput said that Church leaders should help the faithful “through the confusion and disappointment I think some people are experiencing” because of discordant messages on the Church’s teaching.
References:
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: jeremiahjj -
Today 7:06 PM ET USA
This article needs clarification. Specifically, the statement "... Catholics who are divorced and remarried will not be admitted to Communion ..." unless previous union(s) have gone through a diocesan nullification process that found sacramental requirements for a valid marriage did not exist.
-
Posted by: unum -
Today 6:35 PM ET USA
Abp. Chaput is a prince of the Church. Perhaps an unpopular prince as far as the Vatican is concerned, but a prince none the less.
-
Posted by: rjbennett1294 -
Today 6:05 PM ET USA
He can't? But he is.
-
Posted by: Terri11 -
Today 5:34 PM ET USA
Always love to hear what Chaput has to say. He is a firm leader of the Church.