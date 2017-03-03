Catholic World News

Egypt’s al Sisi says Muslims, Christians should be seen as equal citizens

March 03, 2017

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al Sisi has said that Muslims and Christians should be identified not as a “majority” and “minority” in Arabic countries, but as equal citizens.

Al Sisi made his remarks as he spoke with two Catholic prelates—Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Rai and Chaldean Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako—who were in Cairo for a conference on religious freedom sponsored by Al Azhar University.

The Egyptian president, who has been strongly critical of Islamic extremism, spoke of a need to “renew religious discourse” in the Middle East, in order to combat extremism.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!