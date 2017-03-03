Catholic World News

Vatican soccer tournament kicks off this weekend

March 03, 2017

The Clericus Cup—the annual soccer tournament for priests and seminarians at the Vatican—opens this Saturday.

Eighteen teams will participate in this year’s event, representing the pontifical colleges and other Roman institutions. The pontifical college Maria Mater Ecclesiae is the defending champion in the competition, which was begun in 2007.

The Brazilian College may be this year’s favorite. The team includes not only a player named Neymar—the same name as that of the internationally famous striker on Brazil’s national team—but also a goalkeeper who, before entering the seminary, played under the current manager of the Italian national squad.



