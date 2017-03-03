Catholic World News

Prelate calls for international action to stop war in Ukraine

March 03, 2017

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, has called upon the international community to take diplomatic action to end the conflict in Ukraine.

“The suffering of a million children is the suffering of the innocent,” the Eastern Catholic leader said in an interview with Vatican Radio. “We know there can be no military solution to the conflict in Ukraine; that’s why I appeal to the international community to continue to push forward diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire.”

