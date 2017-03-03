Catholic World News

European heads of state, government to meet with Pope

March 03, 2017

Greg Burke, the director of the Holy See Press Office, has announced that Pope Francis will receive the heads of state and government of the nations of the European Union in a March 24 audience.

The leaders will be in Rome to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, which established the European Economic Community, the organization that eventually developed into the EU.

