Catholic World News

Work for communion of peoples, Belgian bishops ask in Lenten message

March 03, 2017

The bishops of Belgium have issued Populorum Communio, a 32-page Lenten letter commemorating the 50th anniversary of Blessed Paul VI’s encyclical on the development of peoples, Populorum Progressio.

In their letter, the bishops call upon the faithful to work for the communion of peoples. The letter’s sections are entitled “a planetary mercy: the communion of peoples”; “the Gospel of the man born blind: from exclusion to communion and mission”; “the challenges of contemporary society”; and “commitments that impose themselves.”

75% of Belgium’s 11.4 million people are Catholic.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!