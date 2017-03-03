Catholic World News

Ecumenical prayer day theme: ‘Am I being unfair to you?’

March 03, 2017

The Vatican newspaper has drawn attention to the March 3 observance of the World Day of Prayer, a women’s ecumenical initiative that dates from 1927.

The 2017 theme, developed in the Philippines, is “Am I being unfair to you?”

The day’s organizers write:

Many Filipino women and girls who are victims of domestic violence or sex trafficking, migrant domestic workers in the country or abroad, and survivors harmed emotionally and economically by disasters in the environment or unsustainable development policies. How can we hear these stories and not realize the sinfulness of structures that consolidate economic inequality? We are called to confess and take on our ethical responsibility to answer God’s call for justice.

