Australia: Catholic Worker members vandalize war memorial cross

March 03, 2017

Members of the Catholic Worker movement vandalized a cross in Toowong, Australia, on Ash Wednesday.

The Cross of Sacrifice, dedicated in 1924, honored soldiers who died in battle.

“We come here today to repent all wars blessed by the Christian churches,” said Jim Dowling, who has been charged in the incident. “We come to remove the sword from the cross on which our Savior was crucified.”

A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Brisbane said that the vandals had no relationship with the archdiocese and that cemeteries “mean a lot to the families and friends of the deceased. These sites should be treated with the utmost respect.”

