Catholic World News

Over 31,000 refugees leave South Sudan

March 02, 2017

More than 31,000 people have fled South Sudan in the early months of 2017 to escape violence and famine there, the Fides news service reports.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees says that among the refugees flooding into Sudan, about 80% are women and children. The UN body estimates the total number of refugees from South Sudan, since the start of the current conflict, at over 300,000.

The famine in South Sudan has been aggravated by an escalating civil war that has interfered with the production and distribution of food.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!