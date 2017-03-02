Catholic World News

Miracle attributed to intercession of Bl. Archbishop Romero

March 02, 2017

A miracle attributed to the intercession of Archbishop Oscar Romero has been forwarded to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

Church officials in El Salvador have concluded their investigation of the reported miracle, which involved the healing of Cecilia Maribel Flores. A series of documents—including testimony that there was no normal medical explanation for the sudden healing—has been conveyed to Rome.

Archbishop Romero, who was assassinated while celebrating Mass in 1980, at the height of El Salvador’s civil war, was beatified by Pope Francis in 2015. The approval of a miracle through his intercession would clear the way for his canonization.

