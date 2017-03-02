Catholic World News

German prelate warns against populism, emphasizes global common good

March 02, 2017

Writing in preparation for the September German elections, the president of the German bishops’ justice and peace commission said that the global common good should be the at the forefront of concerns.

Bishop Stephan Ackermann, joined by lay leader Thomas Sternberg, said that “populism does not resolve the problems” and said that populist appeals for a homogenous, prosperous Germany are “deceptive.”

“We can only achieve and secure a good life for all, clean air, security and prosperity, if we place the common good in the first place,” they continued. Warning that “walls” and “fences” do not “achieve greater security,” they called for a greater investment in work, education, and peacekeeping forces worldwide.

