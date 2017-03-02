Catholic World News

UK prelate welcomes government announcement on sex education

March 02, 2017

Archbishop Malcolm McMahon, chairman of the Catholic Education Services in the United Kingdom, welcomed a government announcement that it plans to update the Relationship and Sex Education curriculum in the nation’s schools.

“Catholic schools already teach age-appropriate Relationship and Sex Education in both primary and secondary schools,” he said on March 1. “We additionally welcome the Government’s commitment to protect parental right of withdrawal and involve parents in all stages of the development and delivery of RSE in all schools.”

“We look forward to working closely with the Government to shape any new guidance to enable Catholic schools to continue to deliver outstanding RSE, in accordance with parents’ wishes and Church teaching,” he added.

