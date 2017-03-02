Catholic World News

Russian patriarch criticizes search for ‘likes’ on social media

March 02, 2017

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has criticized the unbridled search for “likes” on social media.

It is “a real disease when our young people are ready to do anything, sometimes even terrific things, to risk their lives, so that someone says that he likes it,” said Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, according to the Interfax news agency. “Some young people have only one goal, to collect ‘likes,’ if there are no ‘likes’ they feel it like a personal tragedy.”

The prelate also criticized contemporary culture for its constant array of sinful images: “the whole civilization is directed to help a person perceive these sinful images … There are almost no movies without an image that excites sinful thoughts.”

