Dutch bishops affirm support for EU

March 02, 2017

A delegation of Dutch bishops, led by the president of the episcopal conference, recently visited Brussels to affirm their support for the European Union.

Following the meeting, Auxiliary Bishop Theodorus Hoogenboom of Utrecht said:

We hope that our visit will strengthen the ties with all those people who contribute to the future of an organized and living Europe, in which there are three main objectives: a return to the values of the founding fathers of the European Union; the need to solve common problems together building on the member States’ shared history and culture; to work at the European Peace project as being more than just a common market.

The Netherlands, a nation of 17.0 million, is 28% Catholic and 19% Protestant, with 42% professing no religion.

