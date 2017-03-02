Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich: sanctuary churches create ‘false hope’; immigration officials need warrant

March 02, 2017

Stating that he stands in solidarity with those “deeply troubled by the recent executive orders related to immigration,” Cardinal Blase Cupich has told Chicago priests that “we have not named our churches as ‘sanctuaries’ solely because it would be irresponsible to create false hope that we can protect people from law-enforcement actions, however unjust or inhumane we may view them to be.”

The prelate also discouraged his priests from housing persons at risk of deportation, stating that “only those who are ordained and assigned to live in a rectory or another ecclesiastical facility may reside there” unless written permission has been granted by the archdiocese.

Cardinal Cupich said that if immigration officials come to a Catholic facility, priests should ask for a warrant and contact the archdiocesan legal office. “If they do not have a warrant and it is not a situation that someone is in imminent danger, tell them politely they cannot come on the premises, ask them for their contact information, and tell them to contact the [archdiocese’s] Office of Legal Services.”

