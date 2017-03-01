Catholic World News

Sex education to be made compulsory in UK Catholic schools?

March 01, 2017

A move to require sex education in all schools in the United Kingdom has been introduced in Parliament, sparking opposition from some Catholics.

The proposal, advanced by 23 Members of Parliament, would require the introduction of a sex-education program in Catholic schools, as a required part of the National Curriculum. The exact contents of the program have not yet been revealed, but Catholic activists fear that the curriculum would encourage acceptance of sexual activity outside marriage.

