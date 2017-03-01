Catholic World News

Pope backs Brazilian bishops’ Lenten campaign to protect biological diversity

March 01, 2017

Pope Francis has given his endorsement to the “Fraternity Campaign,” undertaken each year during Lent by the Brazilian bishops’ conference.

The theme of this year’s campaign is preservation of Brazil’s unique biological habitats. The Pope, in a message of support, remarks that Brazil boasts “a diversity of ecosystems of extraordinary beauty.” He says that they must be protected against “agrgression toward creation and the deterioration of nature.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!