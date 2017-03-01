Catholic World News

Syrian prelate reports on nation devastated by war in ‘very bitter’ Lenten message

March 01, 2017

The Maronite Catholic Archbishop of Damascus has described an “apocalyptic scene” in Syria, in a grim Lenten message.

Syria is “a huge disaster zone of debris,” writes Archbishop Samir Nassar. “More than12 million Syrians—50% of the population—are lacking a roof.”

In his message, entitled “A Very Bitter Lent,” the archbishop details the destruction wreaked by years of civil war. Family life has been shattered, he says, and countless children have been traumatized. “The centers of psychological support cannot overcome the number and depth of wounds and psychic blocks.”

For too many Syrians, the Maronite prelate says, hopes for peace and restoration have vanished, to be replaced by more fundamental needs: “Their daily combat is finding bread, water, gas and fuel, which are harder and harder to find. Electrical shortages have been more frequent and lengthy.”

