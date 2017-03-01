Islamic leader: Judaism and Christianity also have sparked violence
At an inter-religious conference on combatting extremism, the Imam of Egypt’s Al Azhar University reminded participants that Islam is not the only religious faith that has been associated with violence.
“Judaism and Christianity have a history of violence,” said Sheikh Ahmed al Tayyab, the host of the conference held in Cairo. He mentioned the Crusades and, more recently, the bloodshed in the Balkans.
The Islamic official said that all religious leaders must join together to denounce the forms of extremism that exploit religious beliefs to encourage violence. “If peace is not achieved between those who preach it, it cannot even be transmitted to other individuals,” he said.
