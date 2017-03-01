Catholic World News

Another Canadian archbishop upholds Church tradition on divorce/Communion

Archbishop Terrence Prendergast of Ottawa has joined the ranks of prelates who insist that Amoris Laetitia does not alter that Church’s prohibition on the reception of Communion by Catholics who are divorced and remarried.

Archbishop Prendergast embraced the guidelines issued by the bishops of Alberta and the Northwest Territories for the implementation of the papal document. Those guidelines, he said, make it “possible to authentically receive the Holy Father’s message while remaining faithful to the Church’s teaching on the indissolubility of marriage and proper reverence for receiving the Holy Eucharist.”

