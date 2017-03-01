Catholic World News

400,000 use ‘Click To Pray’ app

March 01, 2017

Some 400,000 people are using the Apostleship of Prayer’s “Click to Pray” app, according to the Vatican newspaper.

The app offers users short prayers three times per day.

