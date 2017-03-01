Catholic World News

Swiss Dominican wins Thomist prize

March 01, 2017

The Bologna-based Circolo San Tommaso d’Aquino has announced that Father Gilles Emery has won its 2017 prize.

The Swiss Dominican, who teaches dogmatic theology at the University of Fribourg, is best known for his study of Trinitarian theology.

Father Serge-Thomas Bonino, OP, the president of the Pontifical Academy of St. Thomas Aquinas, will present the award to Father Emery in Aquino on March 4. Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, will be in attendance.

