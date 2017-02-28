Catholic World News

In interview with homeless magazine, Pope stresses acceptance of refugees

February 28, 2017

Pope Francis has given a new interview, to an Italian magazine put out by homeless people.

In his session with Scarp de’ tenis (“Tennis Shoes”), a publication subsidized by the Italian branch of the Caritas charitable agency, the Pope emphasized the need to understand others, by walking in their shoes.

The Pontiff spoke in particular about acceptance of refugees. He pointed out that the two parishes located inside the Vatican are both hosting syrian families. Other parishes in Rome are doing the same, he said, and some are furnishing a year’s rent for refugee families.

