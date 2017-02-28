Catholic World News

Medjugorje bishop: reported apparitions are ‘not credible’

February 28, 2017

Bishop Ratko Peric of Mostar-Duvno, in whose diocese Medjugorje is located, has issued a public statement repeating his insistence that “there have been no apparitions of Our Lady in Medjugorje.”

Bishop Peric, who has consistently argued against the validity of the reported apparitions, made a public reminder of the stance taken by his diocese, after investigation of the phenomena: “The position of the chancery of this diocese has been clear and decisive: there are no credible apparitions of the Virgin Mary.”

The bishop did not give a reason for the timing of his statement. But earlier this month, Pope Francis named Archbishop Henryk Hoser of Warszawa-Praga, Poland, as his special pastoral envoy to Medjugorje. The Polish archbishop was charged with “acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future.”

In 2014, a special Vatican investigative commission concluded its four-year study of the alleged apparitions and passed on its findings to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. To date the Vatican has made no comment on the results of that study.

