Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission issues social justice recommendations

February 28, 2017

Commemorating the UN’s World Day of Social Justice, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE) has issued six recommendations to help combat poverty in Europe.

The recommendations include promoting integral development, ensuring policy coherence, rebalancing economic interests with social rights, upholding adequate working conditions, recognizing families as key actors in society, and fostering dialogue and cooperation.

“Combining these actions can bring about the changes needed to revive the idea of a Europe growing together,” the bishops stated.

References:

