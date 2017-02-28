Action Alert!
Iraq: patriarch blesses giant cross in liberated town

February 28, 2017

Patriarch Louis Raphael I Sako, the head of the Chaldean Catholic Church, blessed a giant cross in Telekuf-Tesqopa, a town recently liberated from the rule of ISIS.

The prelate described the event as “the first spark of light shining in all the cities of the Nineveh Plain since the darkness of ISIS, which lasted almost two and a half years. This is our land, and this is our home.”

