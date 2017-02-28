Catholic World News

US missionary missing in Niger

February 28, 2017

Four months after his abduction in Niger, an American missionary remains missing.

Jeff Woodke, 55, worked for Youth with a Mission and assisted the residents of Abalak with literacy, agriculture, and other development projects.

Abalak’s mayor said that local residents “wept with sorrow, lamenting the loss of a friend,” according to World Watch Monitor. “This man has lived among us for years, even in when it has been difficult to accompany vulnerable populations… Everyone knows his goodness.”

The West African nation of 18.6 million is 80% Muslim.

